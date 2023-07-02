Naylor hits 2-run single in 10th as Guardians beat Cubs 8-6 after blowing 4-run lead in 9th
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians regrouped to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 after All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase blew a four-run lead in the ninth. Aaron Civale pitched three-hit ball over six innings after the start of the game was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Andrés Giménez homered in the third and scored the go-ahead run in the 10th. Sam Hentges retired all three batters in the bottom half, sending the Cubs to their sixth loss in seven games.