Naylor hits 2-run single in 10th as Guardians beat Cubs 8-6 after blowing 4-run lead in 9th

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians regrouped to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 after All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase blew a four-run lead in the ninth. Aaron Civale pitched three-hit ball over six innings after the start of the game was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Andrés Giménez homered in the third and scored the go-ahead run in the 10th. Sam Hentges retired all three batters in the bottom half, sending the Cubs to their sixth loss in seven games.

