Orioles rally to beat Twins 2-1, end 4-game skid and avert first sweep
By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch n the eighth inning, enabling the Baltimore Orioles to stop a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory. The Orioles had gone 20 straight innings without a run and were poised to be swept for the first time this season before coming back from a 1-0 deficit in the eighth Sunday. Duran struck out Gunnar Henderson before successive singles by Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Aaron Hicks tied the score. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Duran plunked Westburg with a fastball to give the Orioles their first lead in the three-game series.