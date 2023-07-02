Phillies demote Kody Clemens to Triple-A and recall slugger Darick Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies recalled first baseman Darick Hall from Triple-A Leigh Valley and he batted eighth in Sunday’s game against Washington. The Phillies sent infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A. Hall made the opening day roster but his stint was short-lived after he needed surgery on his right thumb. Hall hit nine homers in 41 games last season as a rookie for the National League champions. Clemens is the son of former major leaguer Roger Clemens. He hit .230 with four homers in 47 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.