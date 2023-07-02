Pittsburgh Pirates activate outfielder Bryan Reynolds from 10-day injured list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated outfielder Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day injured list. Reynolds was in the starting lineup for the finale of a weekend set against Milwaukee, batting second and playing left field in his first big league game since June 19. He had been sidelined by lower back inflammation. Pittsburgh also placed infielder Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL with a left ankle sprain. Bae got hurt during Saturday’s 11-8 loss to the Brewers.

