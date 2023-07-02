Sabonis and Clarkson get extension deals done with Kings and Jazz, sources tell AP

All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis wasn’t a free agent this summer. And he won’t be for the next few summers, either. Sabonis has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Sacramento Kings, one that will keep him signed through the 2027-28 season, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. Utah was finalizing an extension for guard Jordan Clarkson on Sunday as well, according to a second person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been signed.

