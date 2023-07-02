Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race.

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race. After passing Elliott, van Gisbergen dueled with Haley in the final laps before the three-time Supercars champion moved in front for good. Haley held on for second, and Elliott was third. The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native, got a chance to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in Chicago as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.

