Sri Lanka qualifies for Cricket World Cup; Zimbabwe, Scotland to scrap it out for final place

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Sri Lanka booked its place at this year’s Cricket World Cup by claiming one of the two spots available at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe on Sunday. Sri Lanka crushed Zimbabwe by nine wickets after an unbeaten century by opener Pathum Nissanka to seal its ticket. Zimbabwe is still on course to take the last place and join cricket’s biggest teams for the 50-over showpiece starting in October but it must beat Scotland on Tuesday to be sure.

