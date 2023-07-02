Stephenson’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th inning lifts the Reds over the Padres 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent the Cincinnati Reds to their latest dramatic victory, 4-3 over the San Diego Padres. Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central. Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all, but the disappointing Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Stephenson batted for slumping Joey Votto and launched the first pitch from Nick Martinez into the right-field bullpen for his fifth career pinch-hit homer. San Diego scored once in the ninth before Alexis Díaz secured his 23rd save.

