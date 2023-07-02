Thiago Almada scores goal, adds assist as Atlanta United beats Union 2-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada scored a goal and added an assist. Brad Guzan had his fourth shutout of the season to lead Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. United never trailed after Almada made it a 1-0 game in the seventh minute. United also got one goal from Brooks Lennon in the 79th. The Union outshot Atlanta 15-14, but United had seven shots on goal to one for the Philadelphia. Joe Bendik had five saves for the Union.

