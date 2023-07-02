Twins place infielder Royce Lewis on injured list and recall Miranda from minors

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul. Lewis was injured Saturday while running out a grounder in the third inning of a game against the Orioles. He was subsequently placed on the IL on Sunday. Lewis has played in 26 games for the Twins this season, hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs. Miranda began the season with Minnesota, batting .220 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before being optioned to St. Paul on May 10. He was in the Twins’ starting lineup Sunday, batting seventh and playing third base.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.