Astros rally for 12-11 win to take series over AL West-leading Texas after blowing 8-run lead
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and the second-place Houston Astros beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 12-11 after blowing an eight-run lead. The Astros took three of four against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead. Abreu and McCormick also homered earlier for Houston. Kyle Tucker hit Houston’s majors-best eighth grand slam for a 6-0 lead in the second inning. The Rangers had their only lead on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth. Travis Jankowski had three hits and a career-high five RBIs for the Rangers, including a three-run homer.