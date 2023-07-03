Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan

MIAMI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed right-handed pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, the franchise’s first player signed out of Taiwan. The 21-year0old Lin is a native of Tainan City, Taiwan, and played college baseball at Chinese Culture University in Taipei. He pitched in nine games for the Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kingfish last summer in the collegiate league in his United States debut. Lin was also an invited college player for the Taiwanese World Baseball Classic team earlier this year in their preparation camp. He will soon report to the Cardinals’ facility in Jupiter, Florida.

