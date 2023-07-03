Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024

Churchill Downs is extending trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension through 2024. Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday it was continuing Baffert’s ban citing continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to company-owned racetracks. Baffert initially was suspended for two years after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. In a statement, Churchill Downs said Baffert continues to peddle false narratives about Medina Spirit’s failed drug test. The company went on to say it will re-evaluate Baffert’s status after 2024.

