Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a $1.1 million contract for next season. Staal is coming off helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final. He fills a void expected to open when Philadelphia trades Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina. Elsewhere around the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a $3 million, one-year contract. Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.