Fortes’ go-ahead single leads 7th inning rally to lift Marlins over Cardinals, 5-4

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. In front of a home crowd of 19,638, Marlins pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel tied it in the seventh with a two-run double against reliever Andre Pallante after two straight walks. The Marlins then inserted the speedy Jon Berti to pinch run for Gurriel, and Berti scored on Fortes’ ground-ball single. Marlins reliever Tanner Scott worked a scoreless eighth to preserve the lead, and A.J. Puk got the final three outs for his 14 save of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.