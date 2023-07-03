Joey Votto hits a two-run home run to snap an 0-for-21 drought as the Reds beat the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run home run to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 3-2. It’s Votto’s fourth homer in 12 games this season coming off a 10-month absence recovering from surgery. Reds starter Luke Weaver avoided a 10th consecutive no decision thanks to Ian Gibaut pitching out of a jam in the sixth inning. Freshly named All-Star Alexis Díaz picked up his 24th save to give Cincinnati a fifth win in six games. The Nationals fell to 13-28 at home in front of their largest crowd of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.