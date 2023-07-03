Julien’s pinch-hit homer starts 5-run inning; Twins beat Royals 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Edouard Julien hit a pinch-hit, solo homer to start a five-run eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins went on to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4. Carlos Correa had four hits from the leadoff spot and Byron Buxton drove in a pair of runs with sacrifice flies for Minnesota, which beat Kansas City for the seventh time in eight games this season. Royals reliever Taylor Clarke (1-3) surrendered five runs on five hits and retired just one of the seven batters he faced. Minnesota’s Brent Headrick (2-0) earned the win for Minnesota with an inning of relief.

