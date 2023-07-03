Manchester City shows its support for Liam Broady. Then he wins in 1st round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — British tennis player Liam Broady is a fan of Manchester City. And the Premier League soccer team is fan of Broady. City sent a message of support on Twitter to Broady before his opening match at Wimbledon. Broady ended up beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. Broady says “they’re always so supportive of me. I can remember playing here at the age of 17 and buzzing off them tweeting me. It’s still the same to this day. I absolutely love it.” City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup this season.

