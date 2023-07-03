Marcelo Brozovic becomes the latest player leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr
MILAN (AP) — Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player taking advantage of the Saudi Arabian league’s riches by joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The move means that Brozovic will go from having played in the Champions League final in his last match with Inter Milan to a league that is just starting to emerge on the international stage. Media reports say the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($20 million) and that Brozovic has agreed to a three-year deal worth more than 25 million euros (nearly $30 million) per season. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December and Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibali and Edouard Mendy have also moved to the Saudi Arabian league more recently.