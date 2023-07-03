Michael Harris II homers twice as All-Star-studded Braves win ninth straight, 4-2 over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Harris homered twice and Bryce Elder, one of Atlanta’s eight All-Stars, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to lead the Braves to their season-high ninth straight win, 4-2 over the Cleveland Guardians. Harris connected for solo shots in the third and fifth innings off Guardians rookie Gavin Williams (0-1), who in his third career start had to face a lineup featuring six All-Stars and no detectable weaknesses. Harris may be Atlanta’s No. 9 hitter, but he’s batting .416 (37 of 89) with seven homers and 16 RBIs in his last 24 games. Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Braves, who have won 17 of 18.

