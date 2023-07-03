Mike Trout leaves Angels game with left wrist injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout exited the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the San Diego Padres with a left wrist injury. Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game. Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

