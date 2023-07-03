Muncy homers, Roberts gets 700th win as manager in Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over Pirates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit his 19th homer of the season, and Los Angeles defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to get Dave Roberts his 700th win as the Dodgers’ manager. Jason Heyward and Miguel Rojas had RBI doubles to help the Dodgers bounce back after dropping the last two games in a weekend series at Kansas City. Caleb Ferguson, the second of six Los Angeles pitchers, got the win and Evan Phillips worked the ninth for his 12th save The Pirates have dropped three straight as they left nine on base and were 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Mitch Keller (9-4) gave up five runs (four earned) in five innings and struck out seven.

