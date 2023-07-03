PGA Tour is sending 2 executives to a Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The PGA Tour is sending two leading figures to next week’s Senate panel reviewing its surprise business agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. The head of the Saudi Arabian national wealth fund and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have cited scheduling conflicts in declining to appear. The July 11 hearing is before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Richard Blumenthal is the chair. He says he wants answers on how the deal came together and what it means for the U.S.-based PGA Tour. The two tour executives are chief operating officer Ron Price and Jimmy Dunne, who helped negotiate the deal.

