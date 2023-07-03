Saints’ tight end Moreau says his cancer is in ‘full remission’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints tight end Foster Moreau says he is in “full remission” from cancer that team doctors discovered in late March. The 26-year-old Moreau says in a social media post that his “prayers were answered,” and that he’s “so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support.” Hodgkin lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the immune system. Moreau has said he was diagnosed with an early stage of the disease which is relatively treatable. Moreau started 14 games last season for the Raiders and 25 games over the past two years. He has 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs in his career.

