Saudi Arabia lures another soccer star as Steven Gerrard agrees to manage Al-Ettifaq

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Saudi Arabia has landed another soccer icon after Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was hired as manager of Al-Ettifaq. The former England captain is the latest star name to be lured to the oil-rich kingdom as it embarks on an ever-expanding recruitment drive. Gerrard has managed Rangers and Aston Villa since retiring as a player and follows former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler, who was hired by Al-Qadisiyah last week. Gerrard hasn’t managed a team since being fired by Villa last season when the Premier League club was just one place above the relegation zone. It brought an abrupt halt to a coaching career that looked set to soar after Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish league title in 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.