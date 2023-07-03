Wimbledon uses leaf blowers to dry the grass on Centre Court after rain delay

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Groundskeepers at Wimbledon brought out the leaf blowers after the rain came down and the Centre Court roof was closed. Several workers using the hand-held machines paced up and down the hallowed grass in the All England Club’s main stadium to dry the ground from the sudden shower that disrupted play on all courts. Defending champion Novak Djokovic was playing against Pedro Cachin in the stadium at the time the rain started. He clapped when he saw the workers emerge with their leaf blowers. He had been trying to dry the grass on his own. He waved his white towel over some spots that seemed to be particularly soaked.

