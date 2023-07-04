Brazil hires Diniz as national team coach for 1 year, waits for Ancelotti

SAO PAULO (AP) — Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract that will be due to expire when Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid ends. The 49-year-old Fluminense coach will keep his job at the Rio de Janeiro club. He takes over from Ramon Menezes, who led the team into this year’s friendlies. Brazil is yet to appoint a long-term coach to replace Tite, who left the job after a quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar. Diniz will be introduced in a news conference Wednesday at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

