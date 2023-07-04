Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs blew a late four-run lead but rebounded to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings. Ross praised his team’s resiliency, but many of his postgame comments focused on a series of “frustrating” calls and events throughout the game. Ross was perturbed that plate umpire Erich Bacchus prematurely called out Dansby Swanson when there were only two strikes, and he felt a Brewers baserunner interfered with a throw that allowed a run to score. Ross and first base coach Mike Napoli were both ejected. Ross also questioned why the Brewers closed their retractable roof on a mostly sunny afternoon.

