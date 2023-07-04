Ex-Scotland rugby player dies in paragliding accident while in S. Africa to watch son at tournament

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A former Scotland rugby player was killed in a paragliding accident in South Africa while there to watch his son play in the Under-20 World Championship. Greig Oliver played for Scotland from 1987-1992 and was a member of the coaching staff at Irish rugby club Munster. Munster and the South African Rugby Union said he died in the incident in Cape Town on Monday. Oliver was on holiday in South Africa with his wife to watch son Jack play for the Ireland team. Munster said Oliver was 58.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.