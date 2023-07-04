Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Roberto Firmino has signed for Al-Ahli to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League. The Brazil striker left Liverpool after a trophy-filled eight-year spell at the Premier League club at the end of the season. At the age of 31 he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league. Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool.

