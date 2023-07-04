French club Monaco hires Adi Hütter as its new coach

MONACO (AP) — French club Monaco has hired Adi Hütter as its new coach on a two-year contract. Hütter replaces Belgian coach Philippe Clement, who was fired last month after the club finished a disappointing sixth in the French league. The 53-year-old Hütter is a former midfielder with the Austrian national team. He previously coached Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga. Prior to that he guided Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double before leading Young Boys Bern to the Swiss league title in 2018.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.