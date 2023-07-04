Jorge López is reinstated by Twins after 15 days on IL to address his mental health

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reliever Jorge López was reinstated by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after using his time on the 15-day injured list to address his mental health. The 30-year-old right-hander said he spent time talking to a psychologist after he had acted out in frustration during his struggles on the mound before being placed on the injured list. As he hoped when he was first put on IL, López returned quickly, needing just the minimal stay. He had been pitching on the side during his time on the IL and returns without a rehab assignment.

