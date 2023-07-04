Skip to Content
Josh Naylor out of Guardians’ lineup vs Braves with tendinitis in right wrist

Published 2:03 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has tendinitis in his right wrist and is out of the lineup against Atlanta. Guardians manager Terry Francona says Naylor had imaging tests done Tuesday and is considered day to day. Naylor was removed from Monday’s game against Atlanta after an at-bat in the sixth inning. He has played through the injury since sliding into a base on May 31. Naylor batted .370 in June and leads Cleveland with 60 RBIs.

