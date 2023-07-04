Kepler drives in four to back Maeda’s strong start in Twins’ 9-3 win over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-3 win against the Kansas City Royals. Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort. Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings. Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with right shoulder discomfort.

