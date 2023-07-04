Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury

Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in Miami’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis chased and dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive to lead off the fifth inning. Davis briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee. The 31-year-old Davis was acquired from Detroit on May 22. He figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.