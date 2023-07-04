Skip to Content
Mason Mount says goodbye to Chelsea ahead of $69-million Man United transfer

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Mount has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans as the England international closes in on a move to Manchester United. Mount was a graduate of Chelsea’s famed academy and spent 18 years at the London club. Now he is about to join its Premier League rival United in a deal worth 55 million pounds ($69 million) and is set to sign a five-year contract. Mount said fans deserved more than “just a written statement.” He added “we’ve been through a lot together.” Mount joined Chelsea when he was 6 years old and became a fan favorite after rising through the ranks to become key a player in the club’s Champions League triumph in 2021.

