McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before a game against the New York Yankees. McCann had been sidelined since spraining his left ankle while reaching on an infield single against the Chicago Cubs on June 17. He went 0 for 9 with an RBI grounder in a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. The 33-year-old is hitting .194 with three homers and seven RBIs. Baltimore also placed left-hander Cionel Pérez on the 15-day injured list because of left forearm soreness and recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk.

