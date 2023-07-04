Mystics acquire Queen Egbo from Fever for Amanda Zahui B.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Indiana Fever for Amanda Zahui B. Egbo has appeared in 16 games this season for the Fever, averaging 2.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Washington’s post depth has been depleted with the hip strain to Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne’s rolled ankle. Egbo was taken 10th in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Fever and was honored as part of the All-Rookie team last year. Zahui B. played in 12 games after signing with the Mystics in February. She averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds this season.

