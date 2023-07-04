Noda’s RBI single in the 10th carries the Athletics to a 1-0 win over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th inning as the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Tuesday night after being no-hit into the seventh inning. Jace Peterson bunted pinch-runner Tyler Wade to third to start the 10th. Tyler Horton (0-1) struck out Shea Langeliers for the second out before Noda slapped a single to left — one of just two hits for Oakland in the game — to break the scoreless struggle. Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) got the win after striking out the side in the ninth. Trevor May pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save.

