Nola beats former teammate Eflin as the Phillies beat AL-leading Rays 3-1 for 10th straight road win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the Phillies’ longest winning streak away from home since the 1976 club won a franchise-best 13 straight. Nola (8-6) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The last batter he faced, Wander Franco, homered. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth and recorded his 13th save in 13 chances. Eflin (9-4) making his first start against his old team, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.