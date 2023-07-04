Philipsen makes it back-to-back Tour de France stage wins, Yates keeps overall lead

NOGARO, France (AP) — Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint to earn a second straight stage victory at the Tour de France, while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains. Philipsen followed up his win on Monday’s third stage. He was once again expertly helped into position to attack by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel. Philipsen held off Australian rider Caleb Ewan at the line to underline his credentials to win the best sprinter’s green jersey with another impressive performance. German rider Phil Bauhaus was third to make it the same top three finishers as Stage 3, with Ewan beating Bauhaus this time.

