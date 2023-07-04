Retired tennis champion Ash Barty announces birth of baby boy

SYDNEY (AP) — Retired tennis champion Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child. The former No. 1 player retired just over 15 months ago. She revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy. The Australian wrote on Instagram “our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world” alongside a photo of the newborn. The three-time Grand Slam champion who spent more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in the rankings retired at the age of 25.

