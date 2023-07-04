Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Julks doubled with an RBI after being inserted into the lineup at designated hitter Tuesday after Jose Altuve was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with discomfort in his left oblique. Brandon Bielak allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings for the win. He tied a career-high by walking four batters but was helped by a defense that turned double plays in the first and fifth innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.