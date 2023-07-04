Rose Zhang is making everyone look in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rose Zhang is getting plenty of attention at Pebble Beach for this historic U.S. Women’s Open. It’s the first time the Women’s Open has come to this fabled coastal course. And it’s been a long time since women’s golf has seen a young player with so much potential. The 20-year-old won 12 titles at Stanford. She turned pro and won in her debut at Liberty National and then tied for eighth in the Women’s PGA Championship. This might be the strongest early indicator of how much Zhang can carry women’s golf. She has managed to keep expectations low.

