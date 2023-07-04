Sánchez, Cooper power Marlins to 15-2 rout over Cardinals

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Miami Marlins beat St. Louis 15-2 in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers. Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo struck out eight in six scoreless innings. Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 and walked twice, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .387.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.