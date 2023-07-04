Switzerland’s 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women’s World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney will miss the Women’s World Cup with a knee injury. The Swiss soccer federation says Beney ruptured a knee ligament in training, one day after being selected in the Swiss squad. She is the latest high-profile player to tear her ACL, an injury that has already sidelined several stars in women’s soccer. Switzerland is in Group A at the World Cup along with Philippines, Norway and co-host New Zealand.

