Torres’ 2-run homer and dash from first leads Yankees over Orioles 8-4

Published 3:42 PM

By RONALD BLUM
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4. Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. With the score 3-3, Torres was running on a full-count pitch to Stanton, who singled. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign.

