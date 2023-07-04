Trinity Rodman could be poised for a breakout in her World Cup debut for the US

Trinity Rodman is no stranger to expectations. She was a high draft pick into the NWSL and eventually signed a huge contract. She also has a famous father in basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. Now she’s ready for an even bigger stage at the Women’s World Cup. Rodman belongs on any list of possible breakout stars in Australia and New Zealand. She made the U.S. roster at a time when the team could use an infusion of young talent. With Mallory Swanson out because of a serious knee injury, Rodman could be even more important in bolstering the U.S. attack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.