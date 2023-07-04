Trinity Rodman could be poised for a breakout in her World Cup debut for the US
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
Trinity Rodman is no stranger to expectations. She was a high draft pick into the NWSL and eventually signed a huge contract. She also has a famous father in basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. Now she’s ready for an even bigger stage at the Women’s World Cup. Rodman belongs on any list of possible breakout stars in Australia and New Zealand. She made the U.S. roster at a time when the team could use an infusion of young talent. With Mallory Swanson out because of a serious knee injury, Rodman could be even more important in bolstering the U.S. attack.