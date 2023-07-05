Amid Mbappé contract standoff, PSG president says club cannot let France star leave as a free agent

PARIS (AP) — The high-stakes game between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain about the superstar France forward’s future has been ramped up. PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi insisted Wednesday that the club cannot let Mbappé leave as a free agent next year and get no transfer fee in return. Al-Khelaïfi says: “We can’t let one of the best players in the world go for free.” Mbappé is clearly wanted by Real Madrid. He has one year left on his PSG contract and told the club last month he will not take up an option to renew it. As a free agent Mbappé could command a colossal signing-on fee.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.