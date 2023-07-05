Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason. But Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure and “it went great.” Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games. Eleven of the games he missed over the course of the season were due to what the team described as left knee soreness.

